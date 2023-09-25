On 26 June 2023, the International Sustainability Standards Board ('ISSB') released its inaugural global sustainability reporting standards, IFRS S1 and IFRS S21 ('Standards'). Australian companies must proactively prepare for these forthcoming changes, which are anticipated to impact our shores as early as Q2 2024 as the Standards are adapted for the Australian context. The ISSB developments represent one of the most significant shifts in financial reporting in over one hundred years, marking the next step towards equal prominence for sustainability and financial reporting.

The ISSB is vital to investors by providing reliable sustainability information to support investment decisions. Over the next six months, Boards, CEOs, CFOs and Sustainability executives should start planning and allocating sufficient funds and resources in preparation for the Australian implementation of the Standards and the mandatory requirements. To ensure companies are prepared well before the requirements come into effect, our Australian ESG experts outline the steps companies should consider implementing during the second half of 2023.

An important aspect of the Standards design is that they are to be linked to financial statements. They are designed to work with accounting standards, with your sustainability strategy being incorporated into your business strategy.

FTI CONSULTING'S KEY TAKEAWAYS

The perception of ESG as a mere appeasement for socially conscious investors is about to shift with the upcoming introduction of the ISSB Standards, specifically IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, starting in January 2024.

Covering governance, strategy, risk management, metrics and targets, the Standards establish a consistent global framework, requiring companies to report on all relevant sustainability topics, not just climate-related ones

Be warned; this is more than just a reporting requirement; it is a rewiring of how company value is determined, articulated and how performance is measured. Companies will need to assess information that can reasonably influence decisions by key stakeholders such as investors, lenders and creditors. Once adopted internationally and in Australia as a consistent set of standards, businesses will need to align financial reporting with sustainability reporting. As a result, there may be a requirement for additional disclosures in an entity's financial statements. This means companies must be ready to share a much more comprehensive range of information than before with investors, lenders and other financial stakeholders.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR AUSTRALIA?

The Treasury has signalled that mandatory climaterelated financial disclosures for Australian large-listed and unlisted companies and financial institutions will most likely follow the ISSB Standards.2 Treasury's proposed framework would cast a wide net on approximately 23,144 companies.3

The Australian Accounting Standards Board ('AASB') is consulting on proposals for the disclosure design and is expected to issue Australian climate-related disclosure standards in Q2 2024.4

Beyond climate disclosures, AASB is developing sustainability disclosure standards for the Australian market, likely to be closely aligned with the ISSB Standards.5

With the phased rollout of the Treasury's climate-related disclosure standards over the next year, companies have reasonable time to prepare and adjust, as mandatory reporting may commence as soon as 2024-25. Noncompliance will result in civil penalties.

The Standards will help ensure investors have the data they need to make more informed investment decisions whilst reducing greenwashing and inaccurate carbon offset claims.

With such a wide adoption expected internationally, the ISSB Standards will be important for Australian companies as global investors start to expect consistency and comparability in any disclosures they review

HOW AND WHEN COULD THEY AFFECT YOU?

The Treasury's mandatory climate disclosures rules would apply to the largest Australian companies for reporting period commencing 1 July 2024 and then expand to smaller companies over the following three years.

WHERE WILL INFORMATION BE DISCLOSED?

The Australian climate disclosures would be required to be published in an entity's annual report, specifically integrating information in management commentary.

Australia's Mandatory Climate Related Disclosures6

QUESTIONS TO GET YOU READY

What should be addressed right now:

When and how will the Standards affect you?

As a starting point, understand when and how the changes will impact your company. Also, compare your current internal reporting and practices with the new Standards. Is training required to bring your Executives and Board up to speed?

Ensure senior management and your Board is well-informed of the latest Standards and what this means for the business, to the same level as financial reporting is currently understood. Is your materiality up to date? Have you identified the correct sustainabilityrelated risks and opportunities?

Review the company's existing material climate-related risks and opportunities, ensuring these are in line with the Standards' requirements. Focus on matters that affect the company's prospects and consider what will impact investor sentiment Are there effective processes in place to gather information and for integrated reporting?

An issue for many companies is likely to be collecting data. Systems and processes must be created and implemented to ensure effective data monitoring and reporting. Make sure you have a dedicated and experienced team for oversight and collection. Are you preparing for scenario analysis?

Climate-related scenario analysis will be used to assess the company's climate resilience. Start preparing to conduct a climate-related scenario analysis to ensure the business has adequate time to obtain, develop and analyse information. How are you planning to capture and disclose GHG emissions?

Commence laying the essential groundwork towards capturing not only Scope 1 and 2 but also subsequent Scope 3 emissions reporting requirements. How does your corporate strategy align with your sustainability agenda?

Understand how your corporate strategy impacts and drives sustainability values. The aim is to provide a clear view of how sustainability factors may affect the company financially. This is vital as it could affect the company's cash flow, ability to raise capital, or cost of capital over the short, medium or long term.

HOW CAN YOU PREPARE IN H2 2023

For Boards – strengthen governance

To prepare for the Standards, Boards of Directors have a critical role in enhancing the company's governance. Boards are responsible for ensuring the integrity of corporate reports and the underlying reporting process. This will provide the basis for improving the quality of integrated corporate reports and better-preparing organisations for external assurance. The duty of the Board will also be to oversee the correlation between sustainability performance metrics and remuneration policie

For CFOs – strengthen integration, systems and processes?

CFOs will need a clear grasp of the differences between historical financial information and sustainability metrics and targets. Integrating financial and sustainability disclosures simultaneously will be required. Sustainability and finance teams will have to speak the same language, and a culture of collaboration be nurtured between the two departments. Alongside this, CFOs will need to enhance communication with their investor base, including ESG rating agencies

For Sustainability Leaders – strengthen metrics and targets and provide clear and consistent communication?

Develop a robust transition plan towards achieving net zero by 2050, including specific targets and actions. Communicate within the business and connect key business functions. Once your sustainability-related strategy is in the Annual Report, don't stop there. Ensure proactive communication with all your stakeholders on your strategy and steps towards achieving targets

CONCLUSION

Now is the time to get your company ready for the incoming Standards. Additional standards are also anticipated in the future, providing guidance on other topics such as biodiversity and deforestation.

Effective leadership with strong and timely oversight is crucial for promoting robust and reliable sustainability reporting and future-proofing your reporting program.

For a more detailed overview of the IFRS S1 and S2 Standards and requirements, see our recent thought leadership piece, 'New ISSB Standards and What They Mean for Australian Companies?'.

