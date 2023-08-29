In order to improve the market for audit services and simplify the procedure for providing public services, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Decree "On Approval of the Administrative Regulation for the Provision of Public Services for Inclusion of an Audit Organization in the Register of Audit Organizations" No. 387 dated August 15, 2023 (the "Resolution No. 387").

According to the Resolution No. 387, applications for the inclusion of an audit organization in the register can be submitted through Public service centers or through the Single Portal of Interactive Public Services.

If legal entities are re-registered as audit organizations, they must submit an application for re-registration and an application for inclusion in the register of audit organizations to the authorized body – the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Inclusion in the register of audit organizations may be refused in the following cases:

if the declared violations and shortcomings are not eliminated by the applicant within 5 working days;

if the applicant violated the requirements for the management, organizational form, founders and staff of the audit organization, established by Article 27 of the Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On the Audit Activity" No. ZRU-677 dated February 25, 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.