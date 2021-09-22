ARTICLE

Earlier this year, the Registrar-General's Department (RGD) undertook a major system upgrade and audit of Industrial Property (IP) matters. As a result, all IP applications which were filed from January 2021 to March 2021, were only processed around mid-April 2021. However, according to a notice issued by the RDG on 4th June 2021, it has now expressed that it is now in a position to clear the longstanding backlog.

The RGD is hopeful that the audit and upgrades will enable it to process real-time applications by December 2021.

To assist with the audit and upgrades, the RGD has requested assistance from local IP practitioners (including our Associate office), in order to alleviate (and avoid) a further backlog due to non-compliance with current RGD practices. The RGD's efforts to streamline and speed-up processes regarding IP matters will, no doubt, lessen any additional pressure expected to be caused by the impending “third wave” of the pandemic.

