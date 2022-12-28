Key Points

Argentina will permit visa-required foreign nationals to apply for 30-day short-term work permits through an online service

Overview

The government of Argentina introduced an online service for foreign nationals located outside of the country who intend to apply for a 30-day short-term work permit (24H 1170). Through the online service, eligible applicants will be permitted to submit electronic copies of application documents without the need for an in-person appearance at an Argentinian diplomatic mission.

According to the government announcement, applications will be processed within 15 days. A digital version of the work permit will then be sent to the applicant, which will serve as entry permission into the country.

What are the Changes?

The government of Argentina expanded online short-term work permit application options for visa-required foreign nationals. Previously, only visa-exempt foreign nationals were permitted to apply through the online service.

Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022

