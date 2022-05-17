Key Points

New short-term remote work permit to be introduced on 21 May 2022

Overview

The government of Argentina will introduce a new six-month work permit for remote workers on 21 May 2022. Entry visa-exempt foreign nationals who are employed by a company outside of Argentina will be eligible for this short-term work permit. Applicants can submit an application to the National Immigration office of Argentina, providing proof of a work contract, evidence of income, a resume and any other information on their professional and educational experience. This permit can be extended once for an additional six-month period.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 16 May 2022.

