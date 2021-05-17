ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

K2 Integrity · Digging Deeper Episode 8: Investigating Corruption in Argentina

Lazaro Baez was recently sentenced to 12 years in jail for money laundering in Argentina, charges that connected him to political powers still at large in the country. This international case revealed deeply rooted corruption and strong headwinds against uncovering critical evidence - but that did not stop Mariano Federici, the former head of Argentina's Financial Intelligence Unit, from continuing to dig in.

In episode 8 of Digging Deeper, Mariano shares with Chris Morgan Jones how the investigation unfolded and what the future of related cases may be. As Mariano notes, "When the world is set to cooperate, there is no good place to hide."

Listen to more episodes of Digging Deeper:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.