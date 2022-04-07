On March 31, 2022, Delano Growers Grape Products, LLC ("Delano" or "Petitioner"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of white grape juice concentrate from Argentina.
SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION
The merchandise covered by this investigation is grape juice concentrate with a Brix level of 65 to 68, whether in frozen or non-frozen forms. White grape juice concentrate is concentrated grape juice produced from grapes of the Vitis vinifera L. species with a white flesh, including fresh market table grapes and raisin grapes (e.g., Thompson Seedless), as well as several varietals of wine grapes (e.g., Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Colombard, etc.).
The scope of this investigation covers white grape juice concentrate regardless of whether it has been certified as kosher, organic, or organic kosher. The white grape juice concentrate subject to this investigation consists of 100 percent grape juice with no other types of juice intermixed and no additional sugars or additives included.
The scope does not cover white grape juice concentrate produced from grapes of the Vitis labrusca species (e.g., Niagara). The products covered by this petition are currently classified under the following Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) subheadings: 2009.69.0040 and 2009.69.0060. The HTSUS subheadings and specifications are provided for convenience and customs purposes; the written description of the scope is dispositive.
PETITIONERS
Delano Growers Grape Products
32351 Bassett Avenue
Delano, CA 93215
E-mail: rick@delanogrowers.com
Telephone: (661) 725-3255102
COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS
JPH Law Firm
Julian B. Heron
1725 I Street, N.W. Suite 300
Washington, D.C. 20006
202-349-3859
NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS
For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I.
NAMED IMPORTERS
For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II.
ESTIMATED SCHEDULE
|Event
|Earliest Date
|Petition Filed
|March 31, 2022
|DOC Initiation
|April 20, 2022
|ITC Preliminary Investigation:
|Questionnaires Due
|April 14, 2022
|Request to appear at hearing
|April 19, 2022
|Hearing
|April 21, 2022
|Briefs
|April 26, 2022
|ITC Vote
|May 15, 2022
|DOC Investigation Schedule:
|DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination
|September 7, 2022
|DOC Preliminary Countervailing Determination
|June 24, 2022
|DOC Final Antidumping Determination
|November 21, 2022
|DOC Final Countervailing Determination
|September 7, 2022
|ITC Final Investigation:
|ITC Final AD Determination
|January 5, 2023
|ITC Final CVD Determination
|October 22, 2022
ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS
Argentina: 124.454%
ALLEGED SUBSIDIES
Petitioner alleges that the Government of Argentina Purchases of Grapes for Less Than Adequate Remuneration.
IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Argentina
|Quantity(KL)
|124,374
|73,561.90
|99,431
|155,632
|128,026.30
|126,123.70
|Value ($)
|45,277
|35,694
|49,306
|60,543
|49,069
|54,004
|AUV ($/KL)
|2.75
|2.06
|2.02
|2.57
|2.61
|2.34
