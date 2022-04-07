On March 31, 2022, Delano Growers Grape Products, LLC ("Delano" or "Petitioner"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of white grape juice concentrate from Argentina.

SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION

The merchandise covered by this investigation is grape juice concentrate with a Brix level of 65 to 68, whether in frozen or non-frozen forms. White grape juice concentrate is concentrated grape juice produced from grapes of the Vitis vinifera L. species with a white flesh, including fresh market table grapes and raisin grapes (e.g., Thompson Seedless), as well as several varietals of wine grapes (e.g., Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Colombard, etc.).

The scope of this investigation covers white grape juice concentrate regardless of whether it has been certified as kosher, organic, or organic kosher. The white grape juice concentrate subject to this investigation consists of 100 percent grape juice with no other types of juice intermixed and no additional sugars or additives included.

The scope does not cover white grape juice concentrate produced from grapes of the Vitis labrusca species (e.g., Niagara). The products covered by this petition are currently classified under the following Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) subheadings: 2009.69.0040 and 2009.69.0060. The HTSUS subheadings and specifications are provided for convenience and customs purposes; the written description of the scope is dispositive.

PETITIONERS

Delano Growers Grape Products

32351 Bassett Avenue

Delano, CA 93215

E-mail: rick@delanogrowers.com

Telephone: (661) 725-3255102

COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS

JPH Law Firm

Julian B. Heron

1725 I Street, N.W. Suite 300

Washington, D.C. 20006

202-349-3859

NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS

For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I.

NAMED IMPORTERS

For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II.

ESTIMATED SCHEDULE

Event Earliest Date Petition Filed March 31, 2022 DOC Initiation April 20, 2022 ITC Preliminary Investigation: Questionnaires Due April 14, 2022 Request to appear at hearing April 19, 2022 Hearing April 21, 2022 Briefs April 26, 2022 ITC Vote May 15, 2022 DOC Investigation Schedule: DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination September 7, 2022 DOC Preliminary Countervailing Determination June 24, 2022 DOC Final Antidumping Determination November 21, 2022 DOC Final Countervailing Determination September 7, 2022 ITC Final Investigation: ITC Final AD Determination January 5, 2023 ITC Final CVD Determination October 22, 2022

ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS

Argentina: 124.454%

ALLEGED SUBSIDIES

Petitioner alleges that the Government of Argentina Purchases of Grapes for Less Than Adequate Remuneration.

IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Argentina Quantity(KL) 124,374 73,561.90 99,431 155,632 128,026.30 126,123.70 Value ($) 45,277 35,694 49,306 60,543 49,069 54,004 AUV ($/KL) 2.75 2.06 2.02 2.57 2.61 2.34

