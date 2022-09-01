Key Points?

The government of Argentina lifted the requirement for travelers to provide an electronic sworn statement confirming previous vaccination and COVID-19 history

Overview

The government of Argentina introduced new COVID-19-related travel measures on 25 August 2022. Under these new measures, foreign nationals will no longer be required to present an electronic sworn statement regarding COVID-19 vaccination status. The electronic sworn statement maintained information on vaccination history, previous COVID-19 test results and COVID-19 symptoms. For additional information on COVID-19 entry requirements, check here.

What are the Changes

The government of Argentina will no longer require travelers to present an electronic sworn statement on their vaccination history when entering the country. Previously, travelers were required to complete the electronic sworn statement within 48 hours of travel. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Argentina's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

