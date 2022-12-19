Key Points

Argentina introduced a new tool that will allow Argentinian nationals traveling abroad to better connect with consulate services?

Overview

The government of Argentina launched a new voluntary tool for Argentinian nationals traveling abroad. The platform, called VuajAR, will open a communication channel between citizens of Argentina and with Argentinian consulates abroad.?

Prior to traveling, Argentinian nationals can register through the platform and will then receive a confirmation email. The email will contain information and recommendations for safe travel and facilitate access to consular assistance.?

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 12 December, 2022

