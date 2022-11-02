Key Points

The governments of Argentina and Spain have established a new route that will allow select nationals of Argentina to be eligible for Spanish citizenship

Overview

The government of Argentina, in collaboration with the government of Spain, will introduce measures to allow certain citizens of Argentina to gain Spanish citizenship, effective 21 October 2022. Qualified applicants will include citizens of Argentina who are descendants of citizens of Spain who were persecuted under Francisco Franco.

According to the announcement, applications must be submitted within two years of 21 October 2022. Applicants will also not be required to reside in Spain when the application is submitted.?

What are the Changes?

The government of Argentina and Spain will collaborate to allow certain nationals of Argentina to apply for Spanish citizenship. Applicants who receive approval will be permitted access to Spain's labor market and benefit from open movement throughout the Schengen zone.?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Argentina's website, the government of Spain's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

Originally published 01 November, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.