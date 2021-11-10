Key Points

Argentina reopened its international borders effective Nov. 1, 2021

Updated list of entry requirements for those entering Argentina

Overview

On Nov. 1, 2021, the Argentina government reopened its borders to tourists and non-residents from select countries (in-country information is found here). Eligible travelers will require the following:

A schedule reflecting dates and times of vaccine administration that demonstrates that the last vaccine dose was received 14 days prior to arrival in Argentina;

A negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arrival;

A filled out Health Declaration Form known as Affidavit of Migration; and

Proof of health insurance that covers COVID-19 related concerns

What are the Changes?

Argentina closed its borders to international travelers in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The reopening of borders will allow for travelers to enter Argentina without prior COVID-19 related authorization.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Argentina's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 8, November 2021

