On 18 July 2023, the Ministry of Labour, Employment, and Social Security, through Resolution 918/2023, officially enacted regulations governing special leave of absence for parents of minor children with cancer, in accordance with the provisions of Law 27,674.

The Resolution specifies that family members or the individual responsible for caring for minor children (provided they reside in the country and are employed by either a public or private entity) are entitled to a special leave of absence without salary, and this leave will not result in attendance loss or dismissal from their job.

During the leave period, employees must receive allowances and a sum equivalent to their regular salary from the National Social Security Administration ("ANSES"). The duration of the leave must be in accordance with the duration of the active treatment of the minor.

Workers choosing to take this leave must notify their employer at least 72 hours in advance and submit the request to ANSES through a Standard Form. This request must be accompanied by a copy of the Oncopediatric Certificate issued by the National Cancer Institute.

