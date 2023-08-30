The Ministry of Labour, by Resolution 1012/2023, clarified the status of the Computer Trade Association (C.T.A.), the union for the IT´s sector, on August 4, 2023.

The resolution clarified that the union represents those employees of computer companies, who perform the tasks of operator, programmer, technical support analyst, systems development, computing centre and technicians, performing services within the territory of the City and the Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Therefore, the union is now authorized to formally request the Ministry of Labour to summon the chambers of companies of the IT industry to discuss wage increases and minimum wages per labour category, as well as to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement for the activity.

