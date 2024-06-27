ARTICLE
27 June 2024

Annulment Of Arbitral Awards: The Qatar Perspective

SA
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners

Contributor

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners logo
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners (“SAP”) is a full-service Qatar law firm specialising in both contentious and non-contentious matters. SAP is one of Qatar’s longest established and largest law firms. SAP is top-ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and our partners also are highly ranked individually.
Explore
This article delves into the specific grounds and procedural nuances associated with the annulment of arbitral awards in Qatar. Authored by Ahmed Durrani...
Qatar Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This article delves into the specific grounds and procedural nuances associated with the annulment of arbitral awards in Qatar. Authored by Ahmed Durrani, Umang Singh, and Masham Sheraz, it offers a comprehensive analysis of how Qatari courts handle annulment requests, focusing on key issues such as public policy conflicts and non-arbitrable subject matters under Qatari law. By providing detailed insights and case examples, the article aims to equip practitioners with a clearer understanding of the annulment landscape in Qatar, highlighting both challenges and strategic considerations for effectively navigating this legal terrain.

To view the full article, click here.

Originally published in the Asian Dispute Review – April 2024 – [2024] Asian DR 45-107 – https://www.asiandr.com/journal-detail.php?issue=202404

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More