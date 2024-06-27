Annulment Of Arbitral Awards: The Qatar Perspective

This article delves into the specific grounds and procedural nuances associated with the annulment of arbitral awards in Qatar. Authored by Ahmed Durrani, Umang Singh, and Masham Sheraz, it offers a comprehensive analysis of how Qatari courts handle annulment requests, focusing on key issues such as public policy conflicts and non-arbitrable subject matters under Qatari law. By providing detailed insights and case examples, the article aims to equip practitioners with a clearer understanding of the annulment landscape in Qatar, highlighting both challenges and strategic considerations for effectively navigating this legal terrain.

Originally published in the Asian Dispute Review – April 2024 – [2024] Asian DR 45-107 – https://www.asiandr.com/journal-detail.php?issue=202404

