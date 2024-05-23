Kinstellar Sofia Authors The Bulgarian Chapter Of The GAR Commercial Arbitration

May 2024 – Kinstellar's team in Sofia authored the Bulgarian chapter on Commercial Arbitration 2024, published by the Global Arbitration Review (GAR), the leading resource on international arbitration news and community intelligence. Our Bulgarian experts contributed with answers to a total of 51 questions across a variety of topics such as the infrastructure for international arbitration in Bulgaria, requirements for an arbitration agreement, the arbitral procedure, and enforcement.

The publication was put together by Boryana Boteva (Senior Counsel), thanks to her significant experience in advising and representing clients in international and domestic arbitration proceedings on commercial and investment disputes, and in litigations before state courts. Debora Dineva (Associate), and Nikoleta Ivanova (Legal Intern) also contributed to the publication.

The Bulgarian chapter is part of the GAR Know-how, a cross-comparative tool made up of over 20 chapters which provide essential and fundamental information on commercial arbitration, written by leading practitioners from law firms across the globe.

Read the full Bulgarian chapter of the GAR Commercial Arbitration here.

