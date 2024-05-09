In our new interview series "Arbitration Amidst Adversity: A View from Ukraine," hosted by senior associate Volodymyr Yaremko we delve into experiences of women in arbitration navigating through the challenges of living through the war in Ukraine, ongoing for over two years now. Our aim is to capture the personal stories of remarkable Ukrainian women, active in the field of arbitration, exploring their unique perspectives on the challenges and opportunities they face during these tumultuous times.

On episode 1 of Arbitration Amidst Adversity, Volodymyr speaks with Olena Perepelynska, Partner and Head of Arbitration at Integrites, a Ukrainian law firm. Olena candidly shared her experience navigating personal, logistical, market and professional challenges during the ongoing war in Ukraine. She also talked about how to endure those challenges despite all the circumstances.

Originally published 03 May 2024

