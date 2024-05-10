SSEK Law Firm has contributed the Indonesia chapter to Global Legal Insights – International Arbitration 2024.

The Indonesia arbitration chapter was written by SSEK partners Nico A.P. Mooduto and Mahareksha S. Dillon, with Vinka Damiandra A. Larasati and Talitha Amanda Ekadhani, associates at the firm.

The arbitration guide provides in-depth analysis of and insight into arbitration agreements and procedures, interim relief, arbitration awards including their enforcement, and investment arbitration.

Find Arbitration Laws and Regulations 2024 – Indonesia here.

