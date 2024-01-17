The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (the "Abu Dhabi Chamber") recently announced that the Abu Dhabi Commercial Conciliation and Arbitration Centre ("ADCCAC") will be closed and replaced by a newly launched Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre. Branded "arbitrateAD", this will be an independent international arbitration centre based in Abu Dhabi.

ArbitrateAD's governance structure and arbitration rules will replace those of ADCCAC from 1 February 2024. While ADCCAC will continue to administer pending cases under the existing ADCCAC arbitration rules, new disputes filed on or after 1 February 2024 will be administered by arbitrateAD under its new arbitration rules, which are yet to be formally adopted and published on arbitrateAD's website.

ArbitrateAD will consist of a Board of Directors, a Court of Arbitration, a Secretariat, and an Executive Director. Chaired by His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and vice-chaired by Mr. Gary Born, the newly established Board of Directors shall supervise arbitrateAD's general policy and strategic plans. The Court of Arbitration, presided by Ms. Maria Chedid, is expected to decide on procedural aspects of cases administered by arbitrateAD. The Secretariat will be tasked with the administration of cases under the arbitrateAD's arbitration rules and the Executive Director, Ms. Kristin Campbell-Wilson, will be responsible for arbitrateAD's day-to-day operations.

Backed by a team of renowned international arbitration practitioners, arbitrateAD's mission is to "provide a neutral forum for global business, upholding the principles of integrity and efficiency to ensure excellence in dispute resolution" and it is expected to deliver world-class dispute resolution services. ArbitrateAD aspires to "be the world's leading catalyst for efficient international dispute settlement, creating an ideal environment for businesses to thrive and harmonious cross-border relations to flourish".

The launch of arbitrateAD is, therefore, a positive development, which is expected to reinforce Abu Dhabi's and the UAE's positions as international arbitration and business hubs.

We will provide a further legal update once arbitrateAD's arbitration rules are published.

