The essentials of Swiss contract law - Episode 8:Default

In our blog and podcast series "The essentials of Swiss contract law", Christian Oetiker, Selim Keller and Pascal Burgunder of our Litigation and Arbitration team give ashort and compact overview on the essential elements of Swiss contract law.

In the eighth part, Selim Keller, in conversation with Mairi Weder-Gilles, explains the concept of default under Swiss law, exploring its prerequisites and legal consequences.

To learn more about the concept of default under Swiss law, also see our blog poston this topic.

