I spoke at the APCAM SUMMIT 2023 (held in New Delhi, India from 6-7 May 2023) as a member of the Malaysian Bar Council and Malaysia International Mediation Centre delegation.

The event brought together distinguished Judges, Arbitrators, Mediators, Legal Professionals, Students and Professors from around the world to discuss the latest developments in ADR sector.

In the first session on "Moving Beyond Borders: The Critical Roles of ADR Institutions", I explained endogenous and exogenous dispute resolution and value creation by business lawyers.

It was based on my lecture on "Mediation, New Legal Realism and the Multilateral Rules Based Order" and adopts a broader underlying analysis of another paper "International Law in the Multilateral Rules Based Order: The Way Forward" that I presented 2 weeks ago at the New Delhi International Rule of Law Convention 2023.

Both papers were based on research done with the Centre for Advanced Legal Dynamics for Advanced Market Societies (CDAMS), Japan on law economics and governance and my dissertation research with Jindal Global Law School on "International Law Through the Lens of Contract: An Interdisciplinary Law, Economics and Governance Approach".

Originally published 10 May 2023.

