1　はじめに

　2023年10月1日、日本は、調停に関するシンガポール条約 1（以下「本条約」という。）の締結に向けた手続を行った 2。本条約の規定にしたがい、日本について本条約の効力が生じるのは2024年4月1日となっている。この点に関連して、本条約の締結に先立ち、今国会（第211回）において、本条約の締結に向けた国会承認が行われたほか、新法である本条約の実施法 3（以下「条約実施法」という。）の制定が、仲裁法の改正や国内調停に関するADR法の改正とあわせて行われた。

　これら民間ADRの利用促進に関する最近の動向のうち、本記事では、国際調停を利用した紛争解決に絞り、本条約および条約実施法の重要なポイントについて紹介する。

1381586a.jpg

出典：「仲裁法の一部を改正する法律、調停による国際的な和解合意に関する国際連合条約の実施に関する法律、裁判外紛争解決手続の利用の促進に関する法律の一部を改正する法律」（法務省 4

2　調停に関するシンガポール条約

⑴　総論

　本条約は、UNCITRAL（国連国際商取引法委員会）において作成され、2019年8月7日にシンガポールにおいて署名式典が実施された。国際仲裁については、いわゆるニューヨーク条約 5によって仲裁判断等の執行力が国際的に確保されているが、本条約は、国際的な商事調停により成立した「和解合意（settlement agreement）」についても、外国での執行力を付与するための国際的な枠組みを設けようとするものである。

　執筆時点においては、56か国（アメリカ、韓国、英国、オーストラリア等）が本条約に署名しているが、締約に至っているのは11か国であり、日本は12番目の締約国となる。なお、日本は、締約に当たり、「和解合意」の当事者が本条約の適用に合意した場合に限って本条約が適用される旨の留保（いわゆる「オプトイン留保」）を行っている 6

Originally published by Shojihomu Co., Ltd..

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.