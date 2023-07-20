We are pleased to inform you about the publication of the third issue of the international scientific and practical legal journal «Chamber of Arbitrators», which includes two expert materials from the Chinese and Belarusian offices of GRATA International.

- Gulnur Nurkeeva, Partner, Head of GRATA International Beijing office, published an article «Practical aspects of recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards in the PRC».

- Alexander Korsak, Partner, Head of practice Dispute Resolution, and Lizaveta Tsianiuta, Junior Associate at GRATA International, Belarus, prepared an article «Consideration of International Commercial Disputes in the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce: Overview and Recommendations».

The full text of the issue is available on the website of the Chamber of Arbitrators and here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.