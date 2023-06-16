We are happy to have contributed to the third edition of the Guide "Challenging and Enforcing Arbitration Awards", freshly issued by the Global Arbitration Review (GAR), the leading resource on international arbitration news and community intelligence.

Through a very practical questionnaire they offer a better understanding on local approach and requirements relating to the enforcement and the challenge of arbitration awards in Belgium.

Must an award take a particular form? Are there provisions governing retractation or revision of an award? What is the effect of the decision on the setting-aside application in your jurisdiction? What challenges are available? Is there a time limit for applying for the recognition and enforcement of an arbitral award? What is the applicable procedural law for recognition and enforcement of an arbitral award in your jurisdiction?

They answer the most essential questions arising at present.

Please feel free to consult our Q&A on the Global Arbitration Review website or by downloading it below

Challenging and Enforcing Arbitration Awards 2023 - Belgium chapter

