In an arbitration, jurisdictional challenges are commonly raised when a party contends that a particular claim does not fall within the scope of an arbitration agreement. What if, however, the issue turns on whether a claim falls within the scope of a contract? Would the interpretation of a contractual provision be a matter of claim admissibility, or does it go to the jurisdiction of an arbitral tribunal?

In CYY v CYZ [2023] SGHC 101, the Singapore High Court ("SGHC") decided that the question of whether a claim falls within the terms or scope of a contractual clause is a matter of claim admissibility, which does not affect the tribunal's jurisdiction to preside over such claim.

This decision is significant as it clarifies the conceptual differences between jurisdictional issues and issues of admissibility. Accordingly, when lodging preliminary objections in an arbitration (or filing arbitration-related applications in court), it is crucial to properly categorise whether the grounds relate to jurisdiction or admissibility. A tribunal's jurisdictional rulings can usually be challenged in court.1 In contrast, there is no automatic right to challenge a tribunal's ruling peculiar/specific to the admissibility of a claim.2

Brief Facts

In CYY v CYZ, the parties entered into an agreement where CYY chartered a crane barge from CYZ for the purposes of salvage operations in respect of a vessel ("Contract"). The parties adopted the BIMCO Supplytime 2017,3 a standard form contract for the hire of offshore vessels. In addition to the standard clauses of the BIMCO Supplytime 2017, the parties included several additional clauses in the Contract. One such additional clause, Clause 39, is of central importance to the dispute:

"Clause 39 All Consumables, communications and medicine on the Vessel which are used or taken by Charterers shall be charged at Cost + 15% All procurement services by Owner at the request of the Charterers shall be charged at Cost + 15%"

Throughout the salvage operation, in addition to chartering the crane barge to CYY, CYZ also procured various services, personnel, equipment, and craft at CYY's request ("Disputed Claims"). Contemporaneous invoices were issued by CYZ to CYY in respect of the Disputed Claims, where a "15% markup rate" was included.