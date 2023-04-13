Our business is to enable our clients' success and ensure their legal protection. To acknowledge their versatile expertise and dedicated work towards our clients' success, we promote Teemu Auressalmi, Jenni Korhonen, Hilma-Karoliina Markkanen, Tiina Orre and Sakari Sedbom to counsels as of 1 April 2023.

TEEMU AURESSALMI, DISPUTE RESOLUTION

Teemu Auressalmi is an expert in domestic and international disputes. His area of practice covers both international and domestic arbitration and litigation proceedings as well as alternative forms of dispute resolution. He is also experienced in questions related to corporate law.

Teemu represents our clients in a wide variety of commercial and corporate disputes relating to, among others, construction projects, mergers and acquisitions, and shareholders' agreements. Teemu is also a regular speaker in topics related to dispute resolution and a board member of the Young Arbitration Club Finland.

JENNI KORHONEN, TAX & STRUCTURING

With a deep knowledge of tax law and structuring, Jenni Korhonen specialises in tax matters and structuring related to transactions and mergers and acquisitions. She has extensive experience in demanding M&A as well as in restructuring of international groups and listed companies.

Jenni advises our clients in both international and domestic matters related to corporate taxation, M&A and restructuring. She also assists our clients in preliminary ruling processes and pre-emptive discussions as well as in ensuring the tax treatment of restructurings from the tax administrators.

HILMA-KAROLIINA MARKKANEN, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Hilma-Karoliina Markkanen is an experienced lawyer with extensive knowledge of intellectual property questions and the related dispute resolution. She has profound understanding of marketing and consumer law, fashion and luxury law, and questions related to unfair business practices and IP commercialisation, and she is an active trainer in these topics. Hilma-Karoliina is also the Vice President of the Finnish Fashion Law Association.

Hilma-Karoliina provides IP advice to our clients in mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions and other transactions.

The latest Managing Intellectual Property IP Stars recognised Hilma-Karoliina as a Rising Star.

TIINA ORRE, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Tiina Orre is a versatile lawyer versed in intellectual property and dispute resolution. Her expertise includes industrial property rights and copyright as well as marketing and consumer law. She is also experienced in matters related to unfair business practices and anti-counterfeiting in various industries.

Tiina advises our clients in assignments related to brand portfolio protection and enforcement, IP and marketing dispute resolution and authority processes, and mergers and acquisitions. Tiina is also an active speaker and trainer in topics related to IP and marketing law.

The latest Managing Intellectual Property IP Stars recognised Tiina as a Rising Star.

SAKARI SEDBOM, CAPITAL MARKETS & FINANCIAL REGULATION

Sakari Sedbom is an expert in capital markets and financial regulation. He is particularly experienced in IPOs and right issues, public takeover bids, as well as regulatory questions related to insider and market abuse regulation.

He also advises our clients on various M&A and finance transactions, bond issuances, and regulated transactions in the financial and fintech sector.

The latest IFLR1000 Financial & Corporate ranks Sakari as a Notable Practitioner.

Our warmest congratulations to all our new counsels for their new role!

