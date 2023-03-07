ARTICLE

We are pleased to share with you the details of the upcoming Conference of the European Federation for Investment Law and Arbitration (EFILA), taking place in Madrid on Thursday 16 March 2023 (from 09:00 CET).

This year's EFILA Conference will focus on ‘Climate Change and International Investment Law & Arbitration: Challenges and Uncertainties‘.

After a welcome address by Mrs. Mirjam van de Hel – Koedoot (the Chair of the Executive Board and Partner at NautaDutilh), Wendy Miles KC will deliver a keynote speech on the role of law in promoting, facilitating, and protecting investment in net zero, which will be followed by a number of panel discussions.

Risteard de Paor, Of Counsel at Herbert Smith Freehills in Madrid, will also be speaking in an Oxford-style debate on the motion “A (modernized) ECT is necessary to speed up the energy transition in accordance with the Paris Agreement goals“.

The full programme for the Conference is available here, and tickets can be purchased here. Registration closes on 10 March 2023.

About EFILA

EFILA is a Brussels-based organisation that aims to promote knowledge of all aspects of EU and international investment law, including arbitration. EFILA endeavours to facilitate a meaningful exchange of views on relevant and timely issues concerning the development of the European internal market, and to foster objective debate about the current system of investment arbitration.

EFILA's Executive Board includes Andrew Cannon, co-head of the Public International Law practice and deputy head of the Global Arbitration practice at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP.

