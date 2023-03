ТОП-5 ОБЯЗАТЕЛЬНЫХ ЗНАНИЙ КОТОРЫЕ ПОМОГУТ ВАМ ПРИВЕСТИ ИСПОЛНЕНИЕ АРБИТРАЖНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ КАЗАХСТАНЕ

ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Kazakhstan

Mediation: BATNAs And WATNAs Lanyon Bowdler BATNA and WATNA are two key concepts in mediation and negotiations. BATNA stands for "Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement," and WATNA stands for "Worst Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement."

New Amendments To The Merchant Shipping (Fees And Taxing Provisions) Law Elias Neocleous & Co LLC

Supreme Court Finds No Entitlement To Payment In Circumstances Not Addressed By Express Contractual Terms Herbert Smith Freehills The Supreme Court has, by a majority, allowed an appeal against a Court of Appeal judgment (considered here) that granted an award for unjust enrichment where a property was sold...

What Rates Can A Solicitor Charge Their Opponent In Their Own Litigation? Bindmans LLP Can a solicitor, acting in person in litigation, charge themselves out at their usual hourly rates? This issue was recently considered at a hearing at the County Court in Oxford.

Mediation For UK Tax Disputes: HMRC Publishes New ADR Guidance Osborne Clarke HMRC has published a new manual providing detailed guidance on its approach to alternative dispute resolution (ADR) for tax disputes. The guidance captures existing practice and builds upon...