Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution in the BVI David Harby interviews Senior Associate Dave Marshall on his career to date - what first attracted him to law as well as his studies and qualification journey. Dave also shares his thoughts on Collas Crill, what he finds so interesting about his work within dispute resolution, as well as the culture at the firm.

