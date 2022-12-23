ARTICLE

In the latest of our BSA Case Files Series, our Litigation team caught up with Pascal Beveraggi owner of Octavia Limited, to discuss his most recent case in Dubai Courts in regard to OCTAVIA vs ASTALIA.

In the following video, Hadiel Hussien speaks with Pascal on the importance of the case, its high-profile coverage in both Dubai and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and how the ruling in favour of Pascal is just and correct.

