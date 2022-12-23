To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the latest of our BSA Case Files Series, our Litigation team
caught up with Pascal Beveraggi owner of Octavia Limited, to
discuss his most recent case in Dubai Courts in regard to OCTAVIA
vs ASTALIA.
In the following video, Hadiel Hussien speaks with Pascal on the
importance of the case, its high-profile coverage in both Dubai and
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and how the ruling in favour of
Pascal is just and correct.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.