Last month the European Union set in motion what may become a very significant overhaul of how litigation funding functions across all member states. In a report written by German MEP Alex Voss of the...
A much-anticipated Supreme Court judgment has confirmed the position as to when directors owe obligations to consider the interests of creditors, dismissing an appeal against the Court of Appeal decision in this case: BTI v Sequana [2022] UKSC 25.
Injunctions against "persons unknown" have increased in popularity in recent years; however, the judgment in MBR Acres Ltd and others v McGivern [2022] EWHC 2072 has cast doubt on how useful these injunctions will be in future.