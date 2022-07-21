Angola has become the latest state to sign the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of other States (the Convention). This also makes it the 50th African state to become a signatory.

The Convention was signed by Angola's Ambassador to the US on 14 July 2022 and will come into force for Angola once it has been ratified. Once it becomes a Member State, Angola will have a vote in the Administrative Council and will be able to name arbitrators and conciliators to the ICSID panels.

Angola's signing of the ICSID Convention is the first since the recent amendments to the ICSID Regulations and Rules came into force at the start of the month, which included changes to the ICSID Arbitration Rules (see our blog post on the changes here).

