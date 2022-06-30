ARTICLE

Kyrgyzstan: On Amendments To Certain Legislative Acts In Connection With The Adoption Of The Law Of The Kyrgyz Republic "On Mediation"

The Law of the Kyrgyz Republic of June 6, 2022 No. 41 amended the Civil Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The law provides that in addition to the existing ways of considering individual labor disputes, the settlement of a labor dispute can also be carried out through the use of the mediation procedure in the manner prescribed by the legislation in the field of mediation.

In the Civil Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the interruption of the statute of limitation period became possible also if the parties mutually agreed to resolve the dispute through out-of-court mediation in accordance with the legislation in the field of mediation

