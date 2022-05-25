In order to implement the provisions of the Code of the Kyrgyz Republic on non-tax revenues related to the procedure and amount of payment of the state fee, the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated May 11, 2022 No. 251 establishes the maximum amount of the state fee collected from lawsuits submitted to the court in civil disputes - no more than 50,000 times the size of the calculated indicator.

