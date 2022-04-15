ARTICLE

The Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR) has released an investor-state Mediation Guide (the Guide) to assist lawyers and users of investor-state mediation with the process. HSF Partner, Andrew Cannon, a member of CEDR's advisory group of leading practitioners, contributed to the Guide.

There have been a number of mediation-focused initiatives in the field of investor-state disputes over the past decade led by the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law and the Energy Charter Conference. Most recently, on 21 March 2022, member states of ICSID adopted a new set of rules for mediation in investment disputes which will come into effect on 1 July 2022. In light of these developments, CEDR has sought to provide practical guidance to legal counsel on strategic and practical considerations arising from investor-state mediation. The Guide includes a mediation roadmap providing indicative steps in the mediation process and also sets out criteria to assess the suitability of investor-state cases for mediation.

The CEDR Investor-State Mediation Guide can be downloaded here. More information on CEDR's mediation service, including details on CEDR's initiative with the Abu Dhabi Global Market Arbitration Centre to establish a Panel of experienced investor-state mediators, can be found here.

