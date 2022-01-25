Question: I filed an arbitration case and won but what can I do to collect my money?

Answer: Articles 213, 214 and 215 of Civil Procedures Law 11 for 1992 and its amendments detail that you must file a ratification case (attestation case) to make your arbitration judgment recognised by local courts. Such ratification cases have to be filed under normal court procedures, where the other party has to be served a notice and given a chance to attend the court to submit his reply. After this, a judge can enforce that the payment is made.

