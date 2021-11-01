Event on: 01/11/2021 to 05/11/2021

Location: Virtual and In-Person in BVI

Ogier has partnered with The BVI International Arbitration Centre (BVI IAC) for their annual conference with the 2021 theme "A Little Big World".

BVI IAC, an independent not-for-profit institution, was established to meet the demands of the international business community for a neutral, impartial, efficient and reliable dispute resolution institution in the Caribbean, Latin America and beyond.

Ogier Partner Nicholas Burkill will join a panel of experts on Day One to discuss "BVI Arbitration, the Caribbean Alternative".

