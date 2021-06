ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from British Virgin Islands

Comparative Analysis Of ADR Methods With Focus On Their Advantages And Disadvantages STA Law Firm "The courts of this country should not be the places where the resolution of disputes begins. They should be the places where the disputes end ...

Overview: Arbitration Proceedings In Nigeria STA Law Firm Trade is connected with the potential for strife, and the development of globalization in business implies that the potential for conflict has also developed exponentially.

Without Prejudice – Understanding What It Means Simcocks Lawyers and non-lawyers frequently head communications with the phrase, "without prejudice".

Decisions Based On Reciprocating Territories And Section 13 Of Indian Civil Procedure Code STA Law Firm The Ministry of Law and Justice of India has passed a notification on 17 January 2020 in the official Gazette of India declaring United Arab Emirates...

Stephen John Hunt V Transworld Payment Solutions U.K. Limited (in Liquidation) [2020] Bda LR 17 Carey Olsen The Supreme Court of Bermuda has clarified the rules for granting common law recognition and assistance to foreign office holders following the landmark Privy Council...