On 11 January 2021, the Law of Georgia On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Georgia was published on the website of the Legislative Herald of Georgia.

According to the amendments, court is entitled to conditionally release a convicted person who has been sentenced to life imprisonment and who has actually served twenty years of imprisonment and has successfully passed the program for the release of a convicted person approved by the Minister of Justice of Georgia.

Life imprisonment may be replaced by community service or house arrest if convicted person has actually served fifteen years in prison, has successfully passed the program for the release of a convicted person approved by the Minister of Justice of Georgia and if the court deems that it is no longer necessary for the convict to continue serving previous sentence.

Law become effective on February 10, 2021.

Source and date of publication: Legislative Herald of Georgia, 11.01.2021.

Originally published 26 January 2021.

