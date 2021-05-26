ARTICLE

Georgia: Parliament Of Georgia Adopted The New Law On Amnesty

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 11 January 2021, new law On Amnesty was published on the website of the Legislative Herald of Georgia.

Law establishes a list of crimes for which individuals convicted are released from criminal liability or commuted to lighter sentences.

Law became effective upon its publication.

Source and date of publication: Legislative Herald of Georgia, 11.01.2021.

Originally published 26 January 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.