On 11 January 2021, new law On Amnesty was published on the website of the Legislative Herald of Georgia.
Law establishes a list of crimes for which individuals convicted are released from criminal liability or commuted to lighter sentences.
Law became effective upon its publication.
Source and date of publication: Legislative Herald of Georgia, 11.01.2021.
Originally published 26 January 2021.
