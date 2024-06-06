ARTICLE
6 June 2024

GCR Guide To Data & Antitrust – Competition Law And Data

Norton Rose Fulbright

Belgium Antitrust/Competition Law
Miranda Cole and Francesco Salis from our Brussels office are the authors of a chapter on the evolving view of data in the application of competition law. It has been published in the first edition of the Global Competition Review's Data & Antitrust Guide in May 2024. The chapter considers the evolution in the competition law assessment of data, predominantly in the European Union (since EU competition authorities have conducted many of the investigations that considered these issues), to provide context for both the current debate around the use of data in artificial intelligence (AI) and the regulation being adopted in an increasing number of jurisdictions.

This chapter from Global Competition Review's Guide to Data & Antitrust, can be accessed here, provided with the kind permission of the publishers, Global Competition Review.

Miranda Cole
Francesco Salis
