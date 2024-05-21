ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Ukraine Temporarily Exempts Certain Foreign-To-foreign Concentrations From Merger Control Requirements

Kinstellar

The Ukrainian Competition Law was amended to exempt certain transactions in the military and defence sector from merger control requirements.
Ukraine Antitrust/Competition Law
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

May 2024 – The Ukrainian Competition Law was amended to exempt certain transactions in the military and defence sector from merger control requirements. As a result of these amendments, merger control requirements in Ukraine will not apply to foreign-to-foreign concentrations so long as the certain criteria are satisfied.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

