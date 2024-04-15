self

The treatment of sustainability agreements under competition law is a hot topic globally. Such agreements involve competitors collaborating to achieve sustainability goals, but can be complex to assess under traditional competition law frameworks.

In this video, which is part of our series of videos on antitrust and competition trends for 2024, Ian Giles and Shaha El-Sheemy discuss the issues, including what is meant by sustainability, analysis of sustainability benefits and important differences in approach between jurisdictions. They also provide key takeaways for businesses contemplating entering into sustainability agreements.

