March 2024 – At present, even though the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) does not actively conduct inspections, conducting dawn raid inspections is still permissible during martial law.

n 6 February 2024, the updated Dawn Raids Procedure was implemented in Ukraine in order to make the process more transparent and lucid. The document outlines the steps that the AMC must take in order to carry out a dawn raid, as well as the step-by-step protocols for each stage of the inspection, such as taking pictures, recording audio or video, seizing or restricting evidence, checking and sealing the premises and other possessions, and copying papers and data storage devices.

There are three noteworthy changes to the updated process:

Securing court approval to conduct an inspection is now a mandatory requirement before launching a dawn raid inspection by the AMC.

Both the business premises of the in-question company and the private residences of the controlling individuals - possibly including their relatives - may be examined during inspections.

During a dawn raid inspection, the law-enforcement and/or customs officials may occasionally accompany AMC officials.

We have drafted a special leaflet that describes the above procedures and offers guidelines for businesses.

