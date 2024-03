ARTICLE

Jio And Disney Merger: From The Lens Of Competition Due Diligence S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates In the ever-evolving world of entertainment and media, Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms have emerged as the new frontier, reshaping how audiences consume content.

China Increases Merger Filing Thresholds And Issues Guidance On Process Herbert Smith Freehills On 26 January 2024, the State Council of China released its long-awaited and increased turnover thresholds for mandatory merger notifications in the Provisions of the State Council on Thresholds...

CCI Imposes Penalty Of INR 17.88 Billion On Five Tyre Manufacturers For Cartelisation Phoenix Legal The Competition Commission of India ("CCI") in Re: Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Apollo Tyres and Ors. by an order dated 31 August 2018 ("CCI Order") imposed a collective penalty of INR 17.88 billion on five tyre companies and their association.

Google V. Competition Commission Of India – A Case Review Argus Partners The Competition Commission of India ("CCI") had on October 20, 2022, passed an order against Google LLC and Google India Private Limited ("Google") directing Google...

Cement Cartel Cases: Lessons For India's Competition Law Regime PSA India is the second largest producer of cement in the world, only after China. The cement industry is a vital part of the Indian economy, employing millions of people directly or indirectly.