On 13 December 2023, the European Commission adopted two regulations amending the rules on de minimis state aid ("Regulations"), i.e. state aid that does not have to be notified to the Commission since it is deemed to have no impact on competition and trade in the Single Market.

The de minimis Regulation raises the ceiling for de minimis aid granted by a Member State to a single undertaking from EUR 200.000 to EUR 300.000 over a period of three years.

The SGEI de minimis Regulation raises the ceiling for de minimis aid granted by a Member State to an undertaking providing services of general economic interest (SGEI) from EUR 500.000 to EUR 750.000 over a period of three years.

The revised thresholds will enter into force on 1 January 2024 and will apply until 31 December 2030.

In addition, the Regulations require Member States to provide information on such aid measures in a publicly accessible register at national or EU level from 1 January 2026 at the latest, thereby reducing the reporting obligations on companies.