A push for ESG accountability in the EU and UK has been driven in part by investor and consumer demand and pressure on regulators to act swiftly in the pursuit of ambitious global sustainability goals. There have been numerous legislative initiatives that require businesses to assess not only their own behavior and accountability, but also that of their entire supply chains. At the same time, there has been a flurry of activity from competition regulators setting the framework for assessing sustainability agreements under the competition rules. For companies and their advisors, it has been a challenge to understand what they can and cannot do, particularly because regulators have adopted greatly varying approaches.

This webinar will focus on the key legislative and enforcement developments in relation to environmental and chemicals regulation, green claims, corporate social responsibility, and antitrust in the EU and UK. We will give practical insight on how companies can mitigate risk, and we will provide predictions on what to expect in the future.

