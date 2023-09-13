Malaysia:
Infographic: Competition Law On Bid Rigging In Malaysia
13 September 2023
Wen & Co
Bid rigging undermines the integrity of competitive tender
process and often results in inflated prices and a lack of
transparency. To combat this unethical behaviour, governments and
regulatory bodies around the world have implemented bid rigging
laws and regulations.
This infographic seeks to provide a concise overview of the
competition law on bid rigging in Malaysia. Explore the visual
below to learn more about the competition law on bid rigging in
Malaysia and common forms of bid rigging:
