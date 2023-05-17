This alert covers key regulatory developments related to EU emergency responses, including in particular, to COVID-19, Russia's war of aggression on against Ukraine, and cyber threats. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- U-US hold third Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue
- Recovery and Resilience Facility developments: European Commission disburses over €150 billion and launches interactive map
- illion and launches interactive map " European Commission approves further schemes under new Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework to support economy in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and accelerating green transition and reducing fuel dependencies
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commission welcomes provisional political agreement on Anti-Coercion Instrument
- Council of the European Union expands sanctions against Iran
Medicines and Medical Devices
- EMA publishes Regulatory Science Strategy to 2025: Mid-point achievements to end-2022
- European Commission announces political agreement on new EU Drug Agency
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- ENISA publishes first Transport Threat Landscape
- European Commission publishes 2022 General Report on Activities of the European Union
COMPETITION & STATE AID
Competition
|EU-US hold third Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue (see here)
On 30 March 2023, the third meeting of the EU-US Joint
Technology Competition Policy Dialogue (TCPD) took place in
Washington, D.C. with European Commission Executive Vice-President
and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, US Federal Trade
Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan, and the Assistant Attorney
General for Antitrust of the US Department of Justice (DOJ)
Jonathan Kanter.
Furthermore, in view of continuing close collaboration under the TCPD, agency experts from the DOJ and FTC will be sent to Brussels to support implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which entered into force on 1 November 2022 and is applicable as of 2 May 2023 (see also Jones Day COVID-19 Update No. 92 of 18 November 2022).
The TCPD will continue with high-level meetings, as well as ongoing discussions at technical level.
State Aid
|Recovery and Resilience Facility developments: European Commission disburses over €150 billion and launches interactive map (see here and here)
On 31 March 2023, the Commission announced two notable developments concerning the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the core of the €800 billion NextGenerationEU recovery plan for Europe. To recall, the RRF was established in February 2021 by RRF Regulation (EU) 2021/241 (running until end-2026) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support faster and more resilient Member State recovery. The two developments concern the following:
(i) In just over two years of the RRF's existence, the Commission surpassed €150 billion in disbursements to Member States under the RRF, following its €6 billion payment to Spain on 31 March 2023.
The payment was made possible on the basis of the Commission's opinion that Spain complies with the 24 milestones and 5 targets linked to the third tranche of its national recovery plan. The payment request covers, in particular, various reforms and investments in the areas of green and digital transitions; research, development and innovation; and education and vocational training.
For each Member State, payments under the RRF are performance-based and depend on implementation of the investments and reforms outlined in its national recovery plan. The Commission's Recovery and Resilience Scoreboard, in particular, regularly provides updates on disbursements and progress made by Member States.
(ii) To further increase transparency on the RRF's functioning and its actual impact on EU citizens and businesses, the Commission also launched an online, interactive map showing Member State projects supported by the RRF. The map seeks to provide a "virtual tour" of Member State implementation of their national recovery plans.
The Commission cautions, however, the following with respect to the map:
The interactive map will be regularly updated as implementation of national recovery plans progresses, and as the Commission acquires new information on the advancement of projects linked to Member State reforms and investments.
The map will also incorporate, in particular, information (when available later in 2023) on the 100 largest final recipients of RRF funding for each national recovery plan.
