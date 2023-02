ARTICLE

New Rules On Online Platform Transparency ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme New EU platform-to-business rules aimed at enhancing transparency of online platforms for business users are now applicable. Implementation of certain procedural aspects in Luxembourg is pending

Webinar: Competition Law And Small Island Economies: Challenges, Disadvantages And Opportunities GVZH Advocates In this webinar we intend to address certain particularities which Malta faces in the field of competition law.

The Revised Commission Merger Control Referral Mechanism – Practical Considerations For Luxembourg M&A Transactions Arendt & Medernach On 26 March 2021, the European Commission published "Commission Guidance on the Application of the Referral Mechanism set out in Article 22 of the Merger Regulation to Certain Categories of Cases".

Luxembourg Competition Council Imposes Highest Ever Fine For Resale Price Maintenance Agreements Arendt & Medernach Luxembourg Competition Council imposes highest ever fine on Bahlsen and supermarket chains Cactus, Auchan and Delhaize for resale price maintenance agreements...

Luxembourg Competition Law Update ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme Several decisions and judgments in the competition law field over the last quarter are noteworthy. A link to the 2020 Annual Report of the Competition Council is available here .