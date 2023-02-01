Further details on the whistleblower tool are provide here .

Since its launch, the tool has served to detect unlawful practices more quickly and strengthen existing cases to contribute to the success of the Commission's competition investigations. The whistleblowing tool receives some 100 messages each year.

To recall, the Commission encouraged use of the whistleblower tool to support its commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic to "closely and actively monitor ... [and] detect companies which take advantage of the current situation to breach EU antitrust law" (see also Jones Day COVID-19 Update No. 2 of 3 April 2020 ).

The whistleblower tool, introduced in 2017, enables any person to anonymously report to the Commission cartels and other antitrust violations. With its expanded reach, persons may now also report potential mergerrelated infringements (e.g., gun jumping) and State aid violations.

On 9 January 2023, the European Commission announced the broadened scope of its anonymous antitrust whistleblower tool. By adding mergers and State Aid issues, the tool will now encompass all types of possible breaches of EU competition rules. The Commission expects that this full-scale approach will also create synergies across all areas of EU competition law.

* Exceptions notably include the possibility for Member States to (i) create direct incentives for private investments (until 31 December 2022) and (ii) provide solvency support measures (until 31 December 2023) aimed at easing access to equity finance for smaller companies

With certain exceptions, the Temporary Framework applied until 30 June 2022.* Among the latest schemes (since 20 December 2022):

The Commission has adopted a significant number of State aid measures under Article 107(2)b, Article 107(3)b and under the State aid COVID Temporary Crisis Framework adopted in March 2020.

